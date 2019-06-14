Fordham Road, Newmarket (12340932)

Once of Newmarket's busiest roads will be closed for six nights next week.

Suffolk Highways is to shut Fordham Road - from Snailwell Road to Willie Snaith Road - between 7pm and 5am from Monday to Saturday.

The closure is for road workers to repair potholes in the street.

In the week after, highways engineers are set to shut the A142 between Windmill Hill and Landwade Road from June 24 to 29 from 7pm to 5am as part of the same patching works project.

Both closures mean drivers trying to access the A14 will have to follow diversion routes to access the busy east-west road.