Newmarket's Charles Jessop, 28, charged with murder

A 28-year-old Newmarket man has been charged with murder.

Police were called just after 9.30pm on Thursday to reports that a woman had been stabbed in a property in Brickfields Avenue. She died at the scene.

Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row, Newmarket has subsequently been charged with murder

Jessop is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court later today.

Suffolk Constabulary has referred itself to the police watchdog after it emerged the Newmarket alegded murder victim had previously contacted the force.

Yesterday a Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Due to the fact that there had been previous contact between the victim and Suffolk Constabulary prior to the incident, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for their assessment, in line with agreed protocols."

