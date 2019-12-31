A Newmarket hotel has created a special memorial to a much-loved member of its staff who died earlier this year.

The memorial to Robbie Massam is in the gardens of the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa and includes a bench, a plaque and a specially planted bed of Remember Me roses.

Members of Robbie’s family including his daughter, Emily, his sister, Wendy, and his mother, Betty, were invited to plant the final rose in his memory.

Robbie's memorial Bedford Lodge hotel

The memorial garden has been created by the hotel’s head gardener, Jim Beeton, and is intended as a place were his family, friends and colleagues can remember him in a peaceful and private setting.

A host and concierge at the Bury Road hotel Robbie was said to have had a true passion for hospitality and an infectious personality which was loved by all guests and colleagues.

Hotel chief executive Noel Byrne said: “Robbie was a valued member of the team and is sorely missed by all of us at the hotel. We have created this memorial garden to celebrate his life, and all he did, and to provide a tranquil space to remember our friend and colleague.”

