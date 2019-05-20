Newmarket's annual meeting: Have your say on the town's future
Newmarket's annual meeting is set to be held tomorrow, with residents invited to question their new councillors and share their views on how to improve the town.
The meeting, at the town's memorial hall in High Street, will start at 6pm with an opportunity to review the work of the town council over the past year.
And at 6.30pm the formal meeting of the town will begin, where residents are welcome to ask questions.
Roberta Bennett, the town council manager, said: "The annual meeting of the town is an important meeting that gives all residents the opportunity to tell us what they would like to see over the next year and put forward views on ways to improve our town for everyone."
A copy of the agenda is available online at newmarket.gov.uk.
At the annual meeting of the town council on May 7 the ruling Tories caused controversy when they froze out all non-Conservative councillors from the ruling committees.
As a result there is no opposition councillors on any of the authority's committees - planning, community services, leisure, and finance and policy.
