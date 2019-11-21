Newmarket’s annual three-day Christmas shopping extravaganza Presents Galore gets under way at the Rowley Mile racecourse tomorrow with over 100 stalls offering a treasure trove of unique gifts.

This year will be the inaugural event run by town-based charity Racing Welfare as for the previous 32 years the fair was organised by the Newmarket committee of Macmillan Cancer Support and in that time raised over

£1.5 million for the charity.

From this year, funds generated by the event will go to Racing Welfare and Newmarket’s Palace House.

Dawn Goodfellow, chief executive of Racing Welfare, said: “The event has raised a huge amount of money for charity over the years and we are delighted also to be taking on the mantel of delivering it to the public from this year.Presents Galore has become a fixture in the calendar for so many in the run up to Christmas and we look forward to bringing it back bigger and better than ever this time around.”

The fair will be open from 5.30-8,30pm tomorrow, 10am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. Tickets are £8 on the door during the event with free admission for under 16s. Purchasing general admission on any day will allow entry to the fair for the whole weekend.