Newmarket's Aldi to open in August 2020, German discounter announces

Newmarket's Aldi store is now expected to be open in August next year, the supermarket has announced.

The discount store has planning permission to build its Exning Road branch after buying the land from supermarket Morrisons in 2017, and had previously said the store would open in the early part of 2019.

Recently work has started on the site, and diggers have been spotted working on the new store.

The Aldi site, in Exning Road, snapped from the air by Phil Fuller (24971754)

Today a Aldi spokesman said: "Construction work on our new Newmarket store is progressing well, and we are looking forward to opening in August 2020, creating up to 40 to 50 new jobs and making it even easier for residents to shop and save closer to home.”

When plans were first revealed two years ago they were greeted with enthusiasm by town residents who took part in a public consultation.

Computer generated image of proposed Aldi store in Exning Road, Newmarket. (24973818)

Out of 902 people who responded to a questionnaire, 828 or 92 per cent of people were in favour of the development.

