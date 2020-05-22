Newmarket youngsters deliver bags of treats to ambulance crew

Big-hearted Newmarket youngsters Ella and Cameron Fisher have been putting together special gifts for frontline staff battling the coronavirus crisis since March.

Earlier this month the pair were at Newmarket’s ambulance station in Willie Snaith Road to hand over some of their NHS tote bags packed with surprise treats to crew members.

Ella, who is 12, and Cameron, 10, live in King Edward Road, with parents Emma and Scott, and wanted to say thank you to people who had worked around the clock to help those affected by the pandemic.

Ella and Cameron Fisher with ambulance crewScott Ballam, Zoe Adams, Graham Gladstone and Anita O’Sullivan.

They originally aimed for 100 bags but since starting their effort they have put together 350 bags, and have had over £1,000 donated to their gofundme appeal as well as luxury items such as chocolate and soaps from local companies.

Mum Emma said: “We are running out of room, but still growing.

“We are still not allowed in hospitals to give out the bags but we were able to take some to the ambulance station and the mobile chemotherapy unit in Tesco.”

Read more CoronavirusNewmarket