Newmarket woman set for crown court date accused of coughing in police officer's face while claiming to have coronavirus

A Newmarket woman is set to appear before a crown court judge later this month after she was charged with attempted robbery and coughing in the face of a police officer while claiming to have coronavirus.

Saskia Francis, of New Cheveley Road, is accused of trying to snatch a rucksack off of a 19-year-old woman in The Avenue on May 28 at about 6.30am.

Suffolk Police claimed after a brief struggle, which saw the woman fall to the floor, the 19 year old managed to keep the bag and escape.

Later that morning police found Francis, 39, in Fred Archer Way. When she was being arrested she is alleged to have coughed in the face of officer Will Pardoe, and claimed she had coronavirus.

She was taken to Bury St Edmunds police station, and was later charged with attempted robbery and assault on a police officer.

On Friday Francis appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court and was told by bench chairman Rachel Chester she must attend Ipswich Crown Court later this month for a plea and directions hearing.

Francis has been remanded in custody.

