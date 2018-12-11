Newmarket woman hides in wardrobe as thieves ransack house

Police are looking for witnesses

A woman tried to hide in a wardrobe as three men ransacked her Newmarket home last night.

The gang forced their way into a her Wragg Drive house through a conservatory at about 7pm.

When they searched the upstairs of the property they found a woman hiding in a wardrobe and made her face the wall as they stole jewellery, cash and a safe which contained jewellery, cash and passports before leaving.

They were spotted as her husband returned home who saw the three run from across Fordham Road into a car which was waiting in Pagent Place - described as a black BMW 3 or 5 series saloon, possibly with tinted windows. The car drove off along Fordham Road towards Tesco.

The couple were shaken but unhurt in the incident.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going into the incident and anyone who witnessed it, saw any suspicious behaviour, has any dashcam footage in the area from between 6.45pm and 7.10pm or has knowledge of the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/71456/18.

"Additionally, if anyone finds a safe, jewellery, mobile phones in the vicinity in strange or circumstances that seem out of place please can they be asked to contact CID as well."