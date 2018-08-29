Newmarket woman due in court charged with attempted robbery on Yellow Brick Road

Ipswich Magistrates Court. (3863524)

A Newmarket woman is due to appear in court today charged with attempting to rob a teenage girl on the town’s Yellow Brick Road footpath.

Twenty-nine-year-old Grace Jackson, of John Oaksey House, Bill Rickaby Drive, is due before magistrates at Ipswich. She is charged with attempting to rob the 17 year old of £10 on Sunday, August 12.

The victim had initially reported she had been approached by two men on bikes who she claimed had demanded money from her. She said one of them had punched her in the face leaving her with a black eye and bruising. The incident took place at around 10.50pm.

The incident attracted much attention on social media with calls for CCTV to be installed along the footpath.