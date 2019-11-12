Newmarket will be switching on its Christmas lights on Friday with Hollyoaks actor Ray Quinn set to light up the town

Plans are being finalised for the celebrations to mark the switch-on of Newmarket’s annual Christmas lights display on Friday.

Members of Newmarket Business Improvement District have organised the event, and Hollyoaks star Ray Quinn is set to switch on the festive lights.

After finishing runner-up to Leona Lewis in the third series of X Factor in 2006, Quinn won the fourth series of Dancing on Ice in 2009 and the All Stars’ series in 2014.

Newmarket Christmas lights and lantern parade Picture Mark Westley. (21474113)

He is soon to release a new album and will be performing a 45-minute set after the lights switch-on at 7.10pm.

Also performing on the night will be rock/folk group Frankenstein’s Lobster and singers Adam Philpott and Jacen Bruce. There will be entertainment provided by local schoolchildren.

Ray Quinn (18290215)

Compere for the evening will be Ross Andrews.

The High Street will be closed for the festivities which will include a fun fair and street stalls.

Last year, the lights switch-on attracted around 10,000 people into the High Street.

BID member Lesley Ferguson, who is one of the organisers of the event, said: “We have listened to the feedback from last year’s event and have made some adjustments.

Newmarket Christmas lights and lantern parade Picture Mark Westley. (21474123)

“One of these is that the whole event will be a bit more family-centric and we have looked for fairground rides that are more suitable for younger children.”

Another popular Christmas activity from last year which will be back again is the Nutcracker Trail, where giant nutcrackers are located at various locations around the town as part of a special trail for youngsters to complete.

“We are looking forward to the event and hope the people of Newmarket will help us make it just as successful as last year,” said Lesley.

Newmarket Town Council is planning its Taste of Christmas event on Saturday December 14, details of which will be announced over the coming weeks.