Volunteers have been out and about around Newmarket delivering the latest leaflets printed by the town council giving residents information about the help that is available during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The leaflet is part of the town’s coronavirus response which has targeted its vulnerable residents who need help with shopping and prescription collection.

The town council is working with a variety of partners across the town, including the Jockey Club, the Racing Centre and Godolphin and Newmarket Festival.

Volunteers who are working with Newmarket Town Council delivering information leaflets to households across the town.

And they have teamed up with local restaurant owners including the Chestnut Group, and Montaz, in Old Station Road, and the day centre to cook and deliver hot meals daily.

If you need help call the helpline on 01638 667227.

Read more CoronavirusNewmarket