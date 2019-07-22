Travellers have set up camp on a Newmarket playing field, right behind the town's police station.

Yesterday a convoy of caravans drove onto George Lambton Playing Fields, in Fordham Road, parking up at the bottom of the field.

It is the same group of travellers who were at Newmarket Leisure Centre late last week, when West Suffolk Council demanded they move from the site.

Travellers at Newmarket's George Lambton Playing Fields (14105901)

About nine trailers and their associated vehicles are sprawled across the grounds, which is next to Willie Snaith Road's police and fire station.

The playing fields are owned by the Lambton Trust and leased to the district council.

The authority is aware of the traveller encampment.