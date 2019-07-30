Newmarket travellers have 24 hours to leave playing fields, court order rules

A council has demanded a group of travellers leave a Newmarket playing field within 24 hours or be forcibly removed.

Today West Suffolk Council was granted a Section 78 order, which has now been served to the traveller encampment at George Lambton Playing Fields, which gives the group a day to leave the site.

If the travellers do not leave, the district council would have the authority forcibly to remove the encampment.

Travellers at Newmarket's George Lambton Playing Fields (14105901)

And the authority has also served another order, making it a criminal offence for the travellers to return to the site within three months.

The traveller group first arrived in Newmarket on July 18, when they parked at the town's leisure centre in Exning Road.

Travellers at Newmarket Leisure Centre (14521417)

On July 21, the group then moved to Fordham Road playing fields where about five caravans remain.

The site, which is leased to the district council by the Lambton Trust, has become a popular location for travellers and the authority has previously said it had upped security at the site.

But, despite this, the height barrier and gate was able to be opened.

A council spokesman said: "The site is routinely checked to ensure it is locked and secured, however the padlock to the height barrier was found to be missing after occupation.

"We are looking at further upgrades to security."