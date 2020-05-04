Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy speaks about how her yard has changed in light of the coronavirus

Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy has spoken about how her yard has had to adapt since the country entered lockdown more than six weeks ago.

Like others in the town, because of the coronavirus the Hamilton Road trainer has had to change how she works during the lockdown to both ensure that horses are well cared for and exercised while reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Some of the new measures her yard has taken includes distancing between smaller strings, preventing multiple people in the tack room at once, and limiting the number of people who carry out tasks like feeding and cleaning.

Amy Murphy with Aintree-bound Kalashnikov (April 2019).

With more than 50 horses in training, she stressed the importance of retaining a routine of exercise for her horses to thrive, while ensuring staff are adhering the government's social distancing guidelines.

“We’re trying to keep horses in as normal a routine as possible during these times, obviously they can’t look after themselves and need to be exercised,” the 27-year-old trainer said.

“Horses appreciate a routine, so we are exercising them as usual, we’re just not doing as much fast work as we would if we were targeting a race. Strings are being sent out in fours rather than tens, with at least three metres between each horse, so it is certainly different in that aspect.

“We are keeping them ticked over and at a certain level of fitness so that we are pretty much ready to go when the sport resumes.”

The young trainer won her first Grade 1 race in April last year when Kalashnikov triumphed in the Devenish Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

