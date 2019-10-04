Newmarket town councillors set to discuss controversial Jockey Club plans to build homes for racing workers

Controversial plans to build homes for racing workers in Newmarket are set to be considered by town councillors when they meet on Monday.

The proposal is to build 145 one, two and three-bedroom properties across two sites just off Hamilton Road as well as a warden-controlled block specifically aimed a young people.

The sites earmarked for the development, which was first unveiled in 2016, are both owned by the Jockey Club and include Philipps Close which already has houses originally built for the organisation’s staff.

Land adjacent to Drinkwater Close, Newmarket (17689570)

The Jockey Club has been in discussions with council planning officers for more than two years over the application, which it had originally hoped to submit early in 2017.

Since the proposals were first unveiled some layout changes have been proposed by the applicant including a new woodland walk through existing tree belts to link the Church Avenue and Philipps Close sites.

Philipps Close, Newmarket (17689572)

Objections to the scheme have already been lodged by residents of Churchill Avenue, Drinkwater Close, and Leaders Way concerned about traffic, noise as well as the loss of trees and the use of land designated as racing land for development