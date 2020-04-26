Newmarket town councillor Ian Kirk dies

A Newmarket town councillor has died after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Ian Kirk, who represented Scaltback, died earlier today after falling ill.

Cllr Kirk was elected on to the authority in October last year after winning a town council by-election.

Today Cllr John Borda paid tribute to Cllr Kirk, who had been part of the town council's coronavirus response.

"In the short time he was a councillor, he showed he was a dedicated and intelligent campaigner for Newmarket, as well as one of the mainstays of our coronavirus campaign," he said.

Cllr Borda passed his condolences to Cllr Kirk's family and said the town council's flag was now being flown at half mast.

And Cllr Kevin Yarrow posted online today: "A privilege to have known him and to have worked with him on the council. His contribution was invaluable to our community."

