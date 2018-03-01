Newmarket Town Council under fire over horsewalk

Councillors have come under fire for doing ‘almost nothing’ to resolve complaints raised by residents over the Snailwell Road horsewalk.

At a meeting of Newmarket Town Council on Monday, Dr David Glover said for nearly three years he and fellow residents had been suffering the consequences of the ‘overwide’ concrete horsewalk which, in their opinion, had made the footpath unsafe to use because lorries were driving on it to access training yards.

“Suffolk County Council has a safety report from 2016 that states the safety of the road could be improved,” said Dr Glover, “but no work is scheduled by Suffolk County Council on its website. I would like to hear from the mayor why the town council and its councillors have done almost nothing to resolve the problems.

Town mayor Cllr Andy Drummond said the horsewalk was the responsibilty of the county’s highways department but added: “We can certainly send a message to the county council that something needs to be done.”

In a report to the council, Cllr Warwick Hirst said the horsewalk had improved the safety of all users of Snailwell Road.

He said the proposal now was ‘to reduce the width of the horsewalk by 60cms or just over half a metre at a cost of £60,000’. He added: “My view is that this is not needed and is a waste of money. Apart from three very vocal critics I do not see any demand amongst residents for this small reduction in width.”

However Dr Glover said Cllr Hirst had ‘misprepresented’ the views of residents to the Newmarket Vision transport delivery group of which he was a member by saying they were’generally happy’ with the horsewalk.

“He is not our councillor and his views are his own not ours,” Dr Glover told the council.

“Our own councillor Robin Millar is consistently listed as a non-attender at meetings of this group.”