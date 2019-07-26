Town councillors have agreed to spend more than £5,000 installing CCTV security in the newly refurbished memorial hall gardens play area.

Meeting on Monday, they agreed to put in three cameras linked to a mast on the roof of the memorial hall and would be wired back to the Newmarket CCTV comms room and linked on to the main network via the roof of The Guineas shopping centre.

Town council manager Roberta Bennett told members the cameras to be used offered more detail over an expansive area and were widely used in areas such as parks, railways, airports and forest.

“It is a live system which can be directed anywhere there is an issue,” she said.

The cameras will cost £5,383 with a one-off payment to The Guineas of £800 and maintenance costs of £1,500 a year.

“The council has made a considerable investment in the gardens and we want to protect it,” said Mrs Bennett, who told members that the Snack Shack refreshment hunt had been broken into on Friday and damaged.

Cllr Chris O’Neill said he was reluctant to spend the money because he was not sure what it would achieve and Cllr Tom Kerby questioned the high maintenance costs.