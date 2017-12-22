Newmarket town council to seek advice on banning travellers from the town

Members of a council which successfully banned travellers from setting up illegal sites in their town after securing an “unprecedented” High Court ruling, have agreed to talk to Newmarket town council about their action.

Cllr James Lay told councillors at a meeting on Monday that he had been in contact with Harlow Council in Essex which got its court ruling in 2015 after more than 100 sites in the town has been used as illegal traveller camps.

Earlier this year the ban was extended until June 2020. This autumn travellers set up two illegal camp in Newmarket first at the former St Felix Middle School site and then in a private office car park next to Tesco in Willie Snaith Road.

Council tax payers had to meet the cost of eviction from the school site while Tesco was forced to close early because of problems caused by the travellers in the store. Cllr Lay and Cllr Rachel Hood are due to meet with Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner in February to talk about how police dealt with the travellers.