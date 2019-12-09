Newmarket Town Council will once again be organising the town’s annual carnival next year.

For the past three years, the popular town event has been run by sisters Tracy and Julie Williams, who were invited to take over its organisation in the wake of a successful fund-raising event they ran on The Severals to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.

However after a series of discussions, some behind close doors, councillors agreed to once again take over responsibility for the event which they want to rejuvenate.

Newmarket Carnival 2019 Picture Mark Westley. (23794294)

They recorded a formal vote of thanks to the previous organisers, and at a meeting of the council’s leisure services committee on Monday, agreed to set aside £10,000 in its budget to help with the costs.

The focus next year will beon community involvement with the council keen to ensure sure that local groups can participate and is calling on them, along with local companies, schools and charities, to get involved by bookinga float in the parade or stalls on The Severals.

Town Mayor, Cllr Rachel Hood, said: “We are delighted that the town council will again be organising Newmarket’s Carnival, which will take place on Saturday, July 4, and we hugely encourage and welcome the involvement and participation of the whole community in our much-loved event.”

Volunteers are now being sought to assist with organising the carnival, so anyone with event management or marketing experience who would like to help should contact the town council on 01638 667227 or email carnival@newmarket.gov.uk

