Newmarket Town Council objects to McDonald's and Costa plans
Concerns have been raised over plans for drive-through McDonald's and Costa restaurants in Newmarket’s Willie Snaith Road.
The proposed developments would be close to the recently opened Wickes store in Willie Snaith Road, and would have 39 parking spaces.
An objection has already been lodged by a resident of Fordham Road who said she was worried about “increased traffic flow on two already busy and dangerous roads” and the cooking smells coming from McDonalds which would be a 24 hour operation. “These restaurants are too close to houses,” she said.
On Monday, members of Newmarket Town Council’s planning committee also agreed to object to the plan.
Deputy mayor, Cllr James Lay, said he was concerned about increased traffic and told members a similar drive-through McDonalds restaurant at Barton Mills had made the area more congested.
Cllr Peter Hulbert added: “We already have a Burger King restaurant just down the road, do we really need another one.” He said he believed the development was also likely to make the problem of litter in the area worse.
The application will be decided by Forest Heath Council.
