Brickfield Stud, Exning Road, plan (6950800)

Town councillors have rejected plans for a 79-home development on stud land in Newmarket.

After a visit to the proposed Brickfield Stud site in Exning Road they agreed to object to the development proposed by CALA Homes after concerns were raised about the level of traffic it would generate as it was close to Laureate Primary School.

Planning committee vice-chairman Cllr James Lay said: “We have to look at how much traffic we want around that area at busy times. There are cars parked at the top of Hamilton Road trying to get out on to Exning Road and cars queuing in all directions.”

An example of how the estate could look if it wins the support of Forest Heath District Council

Cllr John Berry said: “This property was always a stud and and we have to object to this because it contravenes the racing planning policy

Cllr Andy Drummond said: “As well as being an equine site, this stud is the only green bit that separates Newmarket from Exning and my objection would be on that basis that Newmarket would be morphing into Exning.”

Whether the site can be used for housing is currently under consideration as part of the district’s emerging local plan. Planning authority Forest Heath District Council will only consider the housing proposal if a planning inspector agrees the site can be included in the plan.