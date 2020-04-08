A town councillor has quit, making him the third member to resign from the authority less than a year after being elected.

Monsur Ali was voted on to Newmarket Town Council in May last year as a West Suffolk Independent, but told the authority he was stepping down and said he ‘wasn’t adding any value’ to the body.

The 39-year-old restaurant owner said: “It was overtaking my actual paid monthly income job whereas I got nothing from being a councillor apart from going there and being a duck for two hours,” he said.

Monza Ali (33204616)

Mr Ali added: “I’m not adding any value to the Newmarket council –maybe somebody who has more time or more knowledge or more know how can add more value to the position I was in.”

Last month the former councillor was banned from driving and fined £1,251 after he was caught driving 98mph on the A14 in September without insurance.

He said his resignation was not related to the conviction.

Mr Ali is the third resignation from the council – he joins Kirstin Lindsay and Emma Cook.

