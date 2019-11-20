Newmarket Town Council gasses rabbits at town cemetery

A town council has gassed hundreds of rabbits after it was found that their burrows were undermining the ground around graves in Newmarket Cemetery.

It is the latest measure Newmarket Town Council has taken against the creatures, which councillors fear could make ground in the cemetery unsafe.

They had originally looked at shooting the rabbits, but last week members of the community services committee heard the latest move to kill off the rabbits was hiring a firm of contractors to gas them.

Newmarket Cemetery: Picture Mark Westley (22128419)

Councillors were told the gassing company had been to the site twice and there were now only a few rabbits left. Contractors were now filling in holes left by the rabbits.

Committee chairman Cllr Tom Kerby said the latest measures had ‘moved things along in a positive way’.