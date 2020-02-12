Newmarket Town Council calls for more accountability of members

Town councillors have called for more accountability from members of the authority who are also district and county councillors.

At each monthly meeting of the town council, members who also sit on one of both of the other two authorities are invited to update their town colleagues on issues which affect the town.

But some councillors felt they were not being kept properly informed about what was going on.

Newmarket's memorial hall, High StreetPicture: Mark Westley (29033791)

At last week’s council meeting, no ward reports were forthcoming and Cllr Tom Kerby, a former East Cambridgeshire district councillor, said: “We haven’t got a clue what is going on. What meetings are they attending? We don’t know what our district councillors are doing and it would be nice to know what they are doing for us.”

Cllr Chris O’Neill said: “If I had received a newsletter from Suffolk County Council I would have torn it up because it tells us nothing. I propose we do something about it.

Town councillors who represent the town on other authorities are Michael Anderson, James Lay, Andy Drummond and Rachel Hood.

Read more NewmarketPolitics