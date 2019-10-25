Newmarket Town Council by-election sees Conservatives lose control of authority

The Conservatives have lost control of Newmarket Town Council after yesterday's by-election saw an independent winning a seat.

Some 456 people voted for Ian Kirk, independent, who won 65 per cent of ballots cast in the Scaltback by-election.

Tory Robert Nobbs, who is a member of West Suffolk Council, won the support of 237 people.

The turnout was 18 per cent, or 697 people, and there were four ballot papers spoiled.

The Scaltback by-election was called after the resignation of Tory councillor Kirstin Lindsay, who stood down in August.

The result means the Conservatives remain the largest group on the authority, but can be outvoted if other members vote together.

After May's local election the authority was on a knife-edge with nine Conservatives and nine from other parties, with the mayor or committee chairman having the casting vote on split decisions.

But there are now seven Tories, ten from other parties, and one vacancy.

Unlike Scaltback, that vacancy will be filled by co-option as the council did not receive the 10 or more signatures needed to force a vote.

It means Newmarket's sitting councillors will be able to choose a new member to represent the ward from any potential councillors who put their names forward for consideration.