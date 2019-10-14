Newmarket Town Council by-election sees Conservative control under threat

The Conservative’s control of Newmarket Town Council could be under threat in Scaltback ward's by-election later this month.

The Tories, who earlier in the year had nine councillors on the council, are fighting to keep control of the authority after two of their members resigned.

Kirstin Lindsay dropped out of the council in August, and the by-election set for October 24 was called after more than 10 people demanded a ballot.

West Suffolk councillor Robert Nobbs, of Exning Road, is standing for the Conservative Party and Ian Kirk, of Churchill Avenue, is standing as an independent.

Polling stations in the ward will be open on between 7am and 10pm.

But in Studlands, where there was expected to be a by-election after the resignation of Conservative councillor Emma Cook in September, the council did not receive the 10 or more signatures needed to force a vote.

It means Newmarket’s town councillors will be able to choose a member to represent the estate on the authority.