Newmarket town council back close of Palace Street to traffic

Town councillors have backed calls to ban traffic from Newmarket’s Rutland Hill and close Palace Street to through traffic.

Meeting on Monday, they agreed to ‘take on the challenge’ of introducing traffic restrictions in the area, primarily to improve the safety of pedestrians.

They heard that since the completion of the sculpture commemorating Newmarket-born Second World War codebreaker Bill Tutte on Rutland Hill and the opening of the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art in Palace Street, the area had taken on the appearance of being pedestrianised when it wasn’t.

Back in July, members of the Bill Tutte Memorial group with local county councillor Rachel Hood, representatives of the heritage centre, and the Newmarket BID , took their concerns to the county’s highways authority, which is currently looking at the issue.

On Monday, Cllr Mick Jefferys, who is a member of the Bill Tutte group, said: “We would support pedestrianisation of the whole area on Rutland Hill and Palace Street.

“As was intended, the Bill Tutte memorial is being used for a number of different community events and it is not appropriate for lorries and cars to be traversing that area.”

