Newmarket tourism initiative backed by town council

Newmarket Town councillors have agreed to back the town’s tourism initiative to the tune of £5,000 a year for the next three years.

Discover Newmarket offers visitors an opportunity to go behind the scenes at racing’s headquarters to see the equine stars at work and learn about the history, heritage and culture of the town.

In the three years since it was set up with the help of an interest-free loan from Forest Heath Council it has attracted thousands of visitors to the town including 11,500 on tours last year.

Cllr Amy Starkey, speaking on behalf of Discover Newmarket, which works closely with Newmarket BID, told members: “Every penny made is re-invested back into the marketing of the town. We would like to employ an additional team member so we can do more marketing.”