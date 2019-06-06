Newmarket to get its own Royal Mail parcel postbox

Post Box, Newmarket High Street (11865036)

Newmarket is set to become home to a parcel postbox as part of the Royal Mail's nationwide roll-out.

The company is set to install the new box in Willie Snaith Road, meaning the town will join cities like Leeds, London, and Sheffield to have the new way to send packages.

Once fitted people will be able to post parcels in the same way as a letter is sent, as long as postage is pre-paid through Royal Mail's website.

Letter postboxes were introduced in 1853 and the company said the parcel postbox launch was the first major change in the system since then.

The Willie Snaith Road postbox will be installed between August and January and is part of a UK-wide roll out of 1,400 parcel postboxes.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said “The wide scale introduction of parcel postboxes is one of the many ways we at Royal Mail are looking to make the lives of our customers easier.

"The parcel postboxes trial last year was a success, and we hope that the wider roll-out gives added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours."