The A142 connects Ely with Newmarket and the A14

The A142 linking Newmarket to Ely has been re-classified as a major road, meaning it could benefit from extra funding.

Today the government has announced the busy road, which connects transport giant Turners in Fordham and Ely with the A14, will be included on its major roads status list.

And because of its addition it means the road could win millions for upgrades from the National Roads Fund - a £3.5 billion pot of money set aside to be spent on local roads.

The announcement comes after lobbying from Forest Heath District Council, local MPs, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, Suffolk County Council, and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, who claimed the stretch was important to the local and national economy.

Lorries from Turners Transport, Fordham, are a regular sight on the A142

Cllr Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth at Forest Heath, said: “Anybody who has driven these roads knows how busy they are and the need to improve them. We, with partners, have argued long and hard that they need to be given major roads status.

"I am pleased to see that government have heard our arguments. Helping keep west Suffolk on the move so that people, goods and data can flow easily in our area is one of our top priorities. It not only helps our local economy, businesses and communities but also the UK as a whole."

The Department for Transport has also added the A1307 linking Haverhill and the A134 from Bury St Edmunds to Thetford and Sudbury to the list.