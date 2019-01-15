Forest Heath has installed 1,600 panels on Unisurge International's roof, saving it thousands and reducing its carbon footprint. Pictured above are: Steve Taylor, Andrew Oswald, Bahram Farbound and Cllr Lance Stanbury. (6331180)

A district council is set to earn around £40,000 a year supplying green electricity to a Newmarket firm.

Forest Heath District Council has been working with Formula Drive-based multinational Unisurge, installing 1,600 electricity generating solar cells on its warehouse roof as part of authority’s Solar for Business Scheme.

The largest installation by the council to date, the district is expecting to earn about £40,000 a year selling energy generated back to the business.

And as well as generating income for the council, the scheme also saves the medical equipment supplier money with its bill forecast to drop by £20,000 a year.

Combined, partner authorities Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury Borough Council support 31 business through their solar scheme - earning £125,000 a year for the district.

Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath’s portfolio holder for growth and planning, said: “The Solar for Business scheme has been highly successful in reducing pollution while bringing real savings and benefits to businesses.

“Importantly it is also bringing an income of £125,000 a year to subsidise local council services for our residents and this also helps us to keep council tax low.”

And Bahram Farbound, facilities manager for Unisurge, said: “This solar installation is a real benefit for our company, both in terms of financial savings and environmental benefits and we look forward to working with the council on other energy efficiency schemes.”