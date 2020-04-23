Newmarket Soapbox Derby revs up to give the town something to really celebrate

Plans are going ahead for Newmarket to stage its second soapbox derby later this year.

The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, is being seen as the town’s big summer celebration which could yet incorporate the annual carnival which is usually held in July but because of the coronavirus pandemic has been postponed.

And this year’s race will incorporate a heat of the national soapbox derby final, with competitors from around the country being invited to compete.

Newmarket Sopa box Derby (15735995)

Held in Moulton Road, last year’s inaugural event attracted more than 5,000 spectators as the competitors hurtled down the 400 metre course negotiating obstacles on the way.

This year’s event is being held in conjunction with the Newmarket Journal and its publisher Iliffe Media,and the organisers of this year’s race, deputy mayor Cllr James Lay, and Newmarket Town Council, are now appealing to local racers and teams to get their entries in with the closing date set for May 31.

Entrants can secure their place on the starting line online where they will find all the rules and regulations as well as details of the soapbox specifications.

Chris Ginn Manchetts Newmarket director readys their entry for Newmarket Soapbox Derby. Picture by Mark Westley. (33773582)

“While the country’s lockdown continues, this may be just the time to start working on your soapbox project and give us something to focus on,” said Cllr Lay.

“It’s a time to speak to friends, family, and colleagues about your designs and plan your builds together.

“This year’s Newmarket Soapbox Derby is going to mark the coming together of the local community after all the chaos of recent weeks.”

Organisers said this year’s event would be much bigger that last year with a capacity for 50 teams to enter with 25 competitors having already signed up.

“As we are also set to host the national final for soapbox racing here at Newmarket, inviting the winners of all UK derbies to the town it is sure to make a spectacular sight,” said Cllr Lay.

Last year’s competitors included local businesses Fastec Racing, the Jockey Club, Tattersalls and Manchetts.

The fastest run on the day was 34.10 seconds posted by the Bits and Bobs soapbox driven by Burwell cycling enthusiast James Chilvers, who built it with Mike Stanbridge and Mike’s 11-year-old son Adam.

“It was cobbled together during the afternoon on Fathers’ Day from an old water header tank, the front end of a scooter and a bike

trailer and then we spent a couple

of evenings tweaking it,” said

James.

A website has been set up for this year’s race where there is a gallery of images and video footagefrom last year’s event – visit www.newmarketsoapboxderby.org.uk

Spectator tickets, which are £5 plus booking fee, can be purchased there or will be available on the day priced at £7.

Organisers have also reserved a second date in October should the current lockdown affect the event.

If that happened all tickets and team entries would be transferred or refunded if competitors or spectators were unable to attend.

Read more Newmarket