Newmarket set to go the polls again in fourth election in the space of a year

Newmarket residents are set to go back to the polls in the new year, with some set to cast three votes.

On January 30 residents in the town will be voting in the fourth election in the space of a year.

One vote will be on the Newmarket Neighbourhood Plan, and will ask: "Do you want West Suffolk Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Newmarket to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?"

A second vote will be to elect a new Suffolk county councillor to represent Newmarket and Red Lodge.

This is because Robin Millar, who used to represent the seat, resigned on Tuesday after being elected the MP for Aberconwy in the general election.

The third vote will be to elect a new West Suffolk district councillor for Newmarket North, which Mr Millar has also resigned from.

There will be 15 polling stations which will be open from 7am to 10pm on January 30.

Polling cards are expected to be sent out in the new year.

