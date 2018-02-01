Newmarket schoolboy’s charity effort helps to provide meals for migrant camp in Calais

A Newmarket schoolboy has raised £2,000 to help a kitchen which provides hot meals for migrants in Calais.

Ten-year-old Owen Milbank, pictured with mum Pauline, who lives in Fordham Road, has collected the cash by going to All Saints’ School in Newmarket in his shorts since November 1.

The money will go to the Refugee Community Kitchen which has been operating in the French port for two years. Owen’s family have been involved with its work and he has been to France to see for himself what the charity does.

“We just feed people and never get involved in politics,” said Owen’s dad Philip, “and I am very proud of Owen and his shorts challenge.”

You can donate to the campaign at BT's My Donate.