Newmarket's Thing-Ma-Bobs to merge with High Street's QD store

Two Newmarket discount shops are to merge later this month.

Thing-Me-Bobs at 122 High Street will close on January 26 when the business will be transferred to the larger QD store 200 yards away at 42 High Street.

The stores are in the same ownership and operations manager for both is Chris Reeve, who said: “It is very sad to be leaving the Thing-Me-Bobs store which has been part of the QD family for five years.

“It was a hard decision but a change in the leasehold has meant we have had to take this action.”

“We look forward to welcoming Thing-Me-Bobs customers who will find an even bigger range of goods.”

He added that four members of staff were relocating to QD stores.