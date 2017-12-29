Newmarket's St John Ambulance badger sett looking for new leader

Organisers of the St John Ambulance Badger sett in Newmarket are appealing for a volunteer youth leader to join the team.

Badgers are the youngest St John Ambulance volunteers, aged between seven and 10 years, and the Newmarket group currently has 16 members and a waiting list.

They are working towards achieving their Super Badger award, which includes learning first aid as well as completing 12 subjects ranging from creative and active to healthy and caring.

The group meets on Tuesdays, in school term time, at Newmarket Hospital between 6.30pm and 8pm. Naomi Hayes, Newmarket unit manager and assistant Badger leader, said: “This is a great opportunity for a motivated adult to join our group and help develop the next generation of first aiders.

“Our Badger sett goes from strength to strength and we need to recruit someone quickly to keep the group at its current size and allow us to plan for its future growth. If a youth leader can be recruited quickly there will potentially be a valuable handover period with another team member who is leaving the sett.

“The successful applicant will not only work with our young volunteers but will also be taught first aid, meaning that they can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

Anyone interested in helping should email naomi.hayes@sja.org.uk for more information.