Newmarket's Rutland Arms Hotel set to return to former glory after Bedford Lodge buys it

The new owners of the Rutland Arms Hotel have pledged to return it to its former glory as one of Newmarket’s most well-known landmarks.

Review Hotels Ltd, which already owns the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa in Bury Road, has acquired the hotel for an undisclosed sum and plans to spend £3 to £4 million on a major refurbishment to the inside and outside of the building.

Noel Byrne, chief executive at Bedford Lodge, said: "The Rutland Arms is an iconic part of Newmarket’s High Street and is a great addition to our portfolio.

“Over the next three years we plan to embark on a significant refurbishment programme for the hotel which will include extensive restoration works to the exterior and interior of the building.”

The Rutland Arms, currently boasting three stars, has 46 bedrooms, a restaurant and bar, courtyard terrace and conference and event facilities for up to 60 delegates.

“Our aspiration is to bring the luxury and modern comforts of a boutique hotel into the classic setting of the Rutland Arms to complete our current offering within Newmarket at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa,” said Mr Byrne.

“We are confident of the very positive impact this will have on the High Street and will further enhance Newmarket’s growing tourism offering.”

The Rutland Arms’ long history began in 1815, the year Napoleon was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo, when John Henry Manners, the fifth Duke of Rutland, commissioned John Kent, a Wantage-based builder to build the hotel on the site of the former Ram Inn, which dated back to the 17th century.