Newmarket's MP welcomes cash boost for West Suffolk NHS

Matt Hancock MP has welcomed the government’s £785,000 of additional funding for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust to help its hospitals cope with winter pressures.

He said Newmarket Community Hospital and the wider health system has prepared earlier and more extensively than ever before for winter this year, with a focus on securing the right numbers of doctors and nurses, increasing bed availability, and making sure there is strong social care and community care support available to help discharge patients from hospital quickly.

“We all want to know the NHS is there for us and our families whenever we need it, so I’m pleased the Government is giving the NHS extra support at this critical time of year,” said Mr Hancock.