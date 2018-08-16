Newmarket’s historic market to return to the High Street next month

Newmarket High Street used to host the market (3630480)

Newmarket’s historic market is set to return to the High Street next month.

The move set for Tuesday, September 11, will be ahead of celebrations on Saturday September 15 to mark a market presence in the town of more than 800 years.

The stalls will be in the loading bays in the High Street between The Rutland Arms hotel and Sun Lane and all the current traders will be moving to the new location, along with some new ones.

They will be all be working to new terms and conditions, including new pitch fees aligned to other West Suffolk markets, but pitches will be rent free until Christmas.

The relocation project, which includes a new power supply and gazebos for traders, is being funded by Forest Heath District Council, Newmarket Town Council and the Love Newmarket Business Improvement District.

The market is managed by Forest Heath District Council and has occupied its current market square site for more than 40 years. Newmarket’s market charter was originally granted by King John and the street market has moved location several times.

Originally in The Rookery, now the site of The Guineas shopping centre, it had moved to the High Street in by 1904 extending down both sides of the main road.

When The Rookery was demolished in 1974 , the market moved to the market square.

Cllr David Bowman, Forest Heath cabinet member for operations, said: “The market is a dynamic part of a thriving town centre. This council has made economic growth a priority and we have worked hard with the market traders in the current location.

"Now we are investing in the future and together we’re undertaking the complex move to the High Street.”

Newmarket’s mayor, Cllr Rachel Hood, welcomed the move. “Newmarket’s heritage as a market town is very important and serves us well. For over 800 years, people have come in to town to do business, keep appointments and meet.

"Our prominently located market will continue to add interest and colour to our unique and historic town.”

And Graham Philpot, manager of Love Newmarket, whose members include High Street businesses, added: “The weekly street markets will create a new dynamic on Tuesdays and Saturdays and complement the programme of seasonal high street events Love Newmarket puts on over the year.

"The BID and the local authority have listened to what traders and visitors have asked for, and we are delighted to see this partnership working yielding positive results. We wish the market traders every success.”