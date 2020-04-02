Newmarket’s community, racing and business leaders have joined forces with an army of volunteers to to ensure the town’s vulnerable residents have access to vital support during the coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives from West Suffolk Council, Newmarket Town Council, Godolphin, Tesco,Newmarket Festival, and Discover Newmarket have begun work with The Jockey Club, comprising Newmarket Racecourses, The National Stud, the Jockey Club Rooms and its charity Racing Welfare, have combined their resources and thrown their support behind the town’s volunteer network, founded by registered nurse Lucinda Bennett, to ensure those most in need are reached.

Newmarket’s mayor Cllr Rachel Hood told the Journal: “Every level of local government, from Newmarket Town Council, to West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council, as well as our national government, have been unified in announcing that we are all in this together and no-one will be forgotten.

Newmarket mayor Rachel Hood, with Lucinda Bennett, left, Amy Starkey, Alistair Thomson, manager of Tesco and business and community representatives

"To that end, a wonderful group of local volunteers are organised and ready, willing and able to help people. Additionally, a hugely philanthropic group of Newmarket business and community leaders have teamed up to provide every conceivable vital support.

“As mayor, I am deeply grateful to all our generous residents who are determined to help their fellow Newmarket residents. It is a proud and uplifting moment for us all to know that, in times of great need, this town will hold its head up high and work tirelessly to look after and support our fellow men, women and children.”

Some of the measures put in place include deliveries of food from Tesco, carried out by volunteers from all the organisations with tour company Discover Newmarket’s fleet of buses being used.

“Everyone in our community has been affected in some way by the Covid-19 outbreak but there are those for whom the coming weeks and months are going to prove extremely difficult,” said Newmarket Racecourses’ boss Amy Starkey.

“All of us at the Jockey Club take our responsibility to our community very seriously and it has been incredibly heartening to see my colleagues joining together with our partners across Newmarket to find the most effective ways to help.”

