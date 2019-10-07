Newmarket’s business group unveils smart new street signs

Four refurbished street signs have been unveiled in the High Street in response to requests from members of the Newmarket Business Improvement District.

The black and gold signs give more information to shoppers about business and shops located just off the High Street in Old Station Road, Rous Road, Sun Lane and Wellington Street, and are the work of Burwell-based Icon Sign and Design Ltd

The original signs were erected some years ago by Newmarket Town Council and BID/Love Newmarket members asked for them to be updated and refurbished.

New Newmarket signs (18212273)

And they were one of the final projects signed off by Graham Philpot before he signed off as BID manager last month.

Diane Robertshaw, chairman of the Newmarket Retailers’ Association and acting BID manager, was in the High Street to officially unveil the new signs with town ambassador Ed Vince and Philippa Winter BID green spaces and council liaison officer.