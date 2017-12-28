Newmarket's Bedford Lodge chooses East Anglia Children’s Hospice as its charity for 2018

Newmarket’s Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa will be backing the East Anglia Children’s Hospice (EACH) as its charity of the year for 2018.

The new charity announcement follows a successful year of fund-raising for Niamh Henry’s Fairy Wish Fund, which was selected as the hotel’s charity of the year for 2016/2017.

The charity was set up to remember Niamh, a little girl from Newmarket who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on her third birthday and died less than a year later.

Since November 2016, the hotel has raised over £3,500 for the fund, which supports C2, the children’s cancer unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, the children’s Rainbow Ward at the West Suffolk Hospital, the paediatric counselling services at Addenbrooke’s, and Stars, which is a community based counselling service in Cambridge for bereaved children.

The hotel, in Bury Road, wrapped up its fund-raising last week with its Christmas jumper day.

Other fund-raising activities throughout the year included three £1 donation days, where £1 from every sale at the hotel was donated, a charity sky dive, a keep fit challenge in the health and fitness Centre, a zip wire, a Grand National sweepstake, a Hallowe’en-themed cake bake and an advent calendar raffle.

“We’ve had a lot of fun raising money for Niamh Henry’s Fairy Wish Fund and we look forward to supporting EACH in the coming year,” said hotel chief executive Noel Byrne. “Our chosen charitable organisation each year must be reasonably local to the hotel, so we can ensure the vital funds we raise are benefiting our local community.”