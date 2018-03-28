Newmarket runner who lost 11 stones at Slimming World group set to take on London Marathon

A Newmarket slimmer who once found it hard to walk without getting out of breath is taking on next month’s London Marathon after losing more than 11 stones.

Building service engineer Giles Macrow, of Armstrong Close, only started running as part of a programme organised by the Newmarket Slimming World club he joined which meets at Ditton Lodge Primary School.

He developed the running bug and has already completed half marathons in readiness for a crack at the 26 mile course on April 22.

“Never before had I wanted to run in my life and I hated sport at school,” said Giles. “After losing weight I soon became full of energy. I started off small and built up my distances very gradually until running further and further became easier. There’s no way I’d have lost 11st or be running the marathon without the support of my group. They are the ones who have kept me on track each week – both with my weight loss and with my running milestones.”

The 50 year old is also a member of Newmarket Joggers and trains regularly with the group.

He joined the Slimming World group after having various health complications including high blood pressure and sleep apnoea and was often left out of breath completing simple tasks.

Group leader Sarah Allan said: “Giles is a real inspiration to us and we are all so proud of him.”

Giles swapped his diet of chips, takeaways and chocolate for cooking healthy meals from scratch including his favourite, spaghetti bolognaise.

He lost 10 stones in his first year with the group but added: “I’ve never eaten so well in my life. And I need all the fuel I can get for marathon training, so it’s great that potatoes, pasta, and rice can all be regularly on the menu.”

He will be running his first marathon for Cancer Research UK and the Irish Cancer Society as part of the Slimming World team. “I can’t wait for the atmosphere on race day and to cross that finish line. Achieving this dream would never have been possible before losing weight,” said Giles.