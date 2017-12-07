Newmarket residents on the war path over 'dangerous' walkway

Angry Newmarket residents are demanding that their crumbling and dangerous footpaths are fixed.

Householders in Wyndham Way say it has become difficult to negotiate their way down the street because the neglected surface, weeds and algae makes the footpath unsightly and dangerous.

Retired Colin Lawrence has been pleading with Suffolk County Council to fix the footpath outside his home since he moved into his detached bungalow two years ago.

Mr Lawrence, who moved from Cambridge, said he was paying more Council Tax for a worse service.

The path posed a ‘serious health and safety risk’, said Mr Lawrence. “I can’t afford to keep spending money on weed killer.”

Residents say the council did send someone to inspect the path, but nothing has been done as a result.

Another home owner, Len Amos, said: “The man who came said that this is one of the worst footpaths in Suffolk.”

Irritated residents turned to Newmarket’s county councillor Robin Millar, who also visited the site, but Mr Lawrence said that he had achieved nothing.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “Because we maintain over 4,000 miles of highway each year and have limited resources, we follow published criteria on which we base our decisions.

“In this particular case, this footway doesn’t meet that criteria so we’re not able to carry out any maintenance right now. We will, however, keep a close eye on the situation.”