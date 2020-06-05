Officials at Newmarket have launched an investigation after a pane of glass fell from the main grandstand at the Rowley Mile and shattered on seats below, which would ordinarily have been packed with racegoers, yesterday.

The incident saw a pane of glass fall from the main grandstand, shattering on the seats beneath the Champions' Gallery, which would normally have been full of spectators, but were empty when the bizarre incident occurred as racing is taking place behind closed doors because of the on-going coronavirus crisis.

"A window fell out of the Champions' Gallery on the third floor on to the level two seating for no explained reason. We are investigating why and how it's occurred," said racecourse boss Amy Starkey.

Workmen clear up after a window fell out of the Champions' Galleryon to seating at Newmarket's Rowley Mile. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

"It's concerning. Thankfully we're staging racing behind closed doors so no members of the public or our team have access to the area."

The track was staging racing for the first time since the resumption of the sport last Monday and this weekend will host the first two Classics of the season, the QIPCO 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas.

