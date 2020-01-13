More than half of a pot of grant cash allocated by a council through a funding initiative is set to go to the Citizens’ Advice Bureau.

Citizens Advice West Suffolk is being recommended to receive £240,000 of the £357, 540 available through West Suffolk Council’s community chest initiative, an annual funding stream for local community organisations which since 2015 has given away nearly £2.1 million.

In 2019 the scheme has been very popular with councillors considering the applications from 46 organisations.

West Suffolk House

Newmarket-based organisations which have been recommended to receive funding during the next financial year include Newmarket Day Centre, with £10,000 towards the £56,000 it had requested to spend on an upgrade of its kitchen; the Turner Hall, £5,000 of £10,000 it had asked for to improve toilet and wash room facilities, and Sharing Parenting, £17,000 for a special needs project worker to provide parental support across West Suffolk.

Projects which have not been recommended to receive any funding include All Saints’ Church’s Cornerstone project aimed at establishing a community hub at the church, and the town’s Racing Centre, which requested £18,000 to create a youth programme for the town.

Citizens Advice West Suffolk gathered at Newmarket's memorial hall for their annual meeting of 2019

“All the applications had merits and we looked at all of them very closely,” said Cllr Robert Everitt, the council’s portfolio holder for families and communities.

“Where we could not fund them, we do offer support particularly to identify other potential of other sources of funding.

