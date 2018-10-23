All Saints' Primary School pupils in their new outdoor-classroom with headteacher Jane Trampnow and Laura Wing and Caroline Donnelly from Anglian Water

A Newmarket primary school has become the first in East Anglia to have an eco-drainage scheme installed by Anglian Water to help the environment and reduce the risk of flooding.

The sustainable drainage system (SuDS) was put in at All Saints’ Primary School during the summer break and now pupils and staff are enjoying the results.

Anglian Water is now planning to roll out a series of SuDS schemes across the region to combat hard surfaces in urban areas and to aid natural drainage that reduces the risk of flooding.

The company says the schemes can also provide a wealth of other benefits including increased biodiversity, community engagement and resilience to climate change.

Nick Sexton, Anglian Water’s innovation manager at Newmarket, said: “In heavy storms, rain runs off these hard surfaces, especially playgrounds and car parks and gushes into our sewers or can’t escape fast enough and causes flooding. If the rain lands on a plant or soil rather than concrete the risk of flooding is reduced.”

At All Saints’, Anglian Water has funded and installed a tree pit, a water-droplet shaped rain garden, a series of planters which enable the school’s drainpipes to be disconnected from the sewer, a watering can and cloud waterfall system to flow rainwater into the planters, and a gazebo style outdoor classroom.

Headteacher Jane Trampnow said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Anglian Water to provide our school with an exciting and engaging system which can stimulate the children to learn more about the water cycle.”