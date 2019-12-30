Newmarket pensioner has wallet stolen after being followed home by bogus charity worker

A Newmarket pensioner had his wallet stolen by a bogus charity worker after she followed him back to his flat on Christmas Eve.

Last week the man, who is in his 70s, was followed from the town's High Street market towards his home.

The pensioner was then approached in Old Station Road's Rous Memorial Court by the woman who asked for money for a charity which helps deaf children.

He spoke to the woman, who purported to work for a good cause, but when he got into his flat he realised his wallet, which had about £150 and €15, was missing.

Today a Suffolk Police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing and appealed for people to come forward with information about the theft.

"Any witness or anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police by quoting crime reference number 37/77290/19," the spokesman said.

